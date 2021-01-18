Auckland shopkeeper in hospital after aggravated robbery

Police were called to the scene at 6.30pm. Photo / 123rf

An aggravated robbery of an Auckland shop this evening where a firearm was presented has ended with the shopkeeper being taken to hospital with a leg injury.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business on Halsey Rd in Auckland's Manurewa at 6.30pm.

A firearm was presented during the incident, a police spokesperson said.

"The shopkeeper suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg."

"He has been transported to hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition."

Inquiries are underway to identify and locate the offenders, the spokesperson said.