Open gang warfare and brazen shootings in Auckland saw recorded gun crimes spike during a single month in the Super City with an average of more than three per day. Video / NZ Herald

A man has described the terrifying moment a spray of gunshots was fired at his Glenn Innes neighbour's house, waking up his family and young children.

Police were told of gunshots being fired towards a property on Taniwha St in Glen Innes at 11.48pm on Tuesday.

The resident, who didn't want to be named, said he woke with a start when gunfire rung out just metres from his sleeping family.

"I was woken up by the first three shots. I heard what sounded like glass smashing," he told the Herald.

"As I got up there were another three shots. I went to the front door to see what was going on.

"The neighbour's house was shot at. I heard at least six shots go off. The first three shots I know for sure were at the [neighbour's] house."

A house in Glen Innes was shot at and two vehicles were damaged during a shooting overnight. Photo / Michael Craig / NZ Herald

The witness said the gunfire was followed by screaming and shouting on the roadside.

He then saw people jump into two cars, which sped off down the road.

"When I looked out the window there was yelling and screaming. Somehow the neighbour ended up outside.

"I saw three guys jumping into two cars before they took off."

Two vehicles were damaged in the Glen Innes shooting. Photo / Michael Craig / NZ Herald

This morning two parked vehicles had damage from the late night shooting, with a van's back window left shattered.

A police spokesperson said no arrests have been made.

No one was injured.

The witness said while he isn't concerned for his own safety, he is fearful for his kids, saying after the shooting he and his children slept in the same room to keep them safe.

"I've got kids, I don't know what's going on. Afterwards, I put them into my room to sleep next to me and my partner."

Inquiries are ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call 105, quoting the job number P051283490.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Increased gun crime

Open gang warfare and brazen shootings in Auckland led to a recorded gun crime spike during a single month to an average of more than three per day.

There were 109 gun crimes in May, figures supplied by police under the Official Information Act show, but the number of firearms offences in the city has recently dropped off again.

The reduction is thanks in part to an uneasy truce between two formerly allied gangs, who locked horns in an explosion of public conflict that contributed to the downfall of a police minister.

In the year to June 26, Auckland's three police districts together recorded 368 firearms offences.

Armed police guard a property in Glen Innes following a shooting last night. Photo / Michael Craig / NZ Herald

The incidents cover any offence where a gun was involved, such as homicides, wounding with a firearm, threatening someone with a firearm or reckless discharges.

Until the end of April, Auckland had an average of 54 offences involving a gun per month, with a high of 76 in March and a low of 37 in February.

Then about halfway through May, a member of the Killer Beez gang turned up to a rugby league practice in east Auckland to threaten a member of the Tribesmen Motorcycle Club with a firearm.

That threat was the ember that ignited simmering tensions between the two groups.

The Herald understands an uneasy truce continues to hold. In the month to June 26, Auckland recorded a relatively modest 44 gun crimes.

The spate of drive-by shootings in Auckland exposed a legal gap that led the Government to unveil a series of plans crackdown on gangs and crimes with a sweep of new laws.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins and Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced new laws last week, which include:

• A new crime of firing a gun with intent to intimidate that comes with jail time.

• Expanding the range of offences where police can seize and impound cars, motorbikes and other vehicles.

• Police and other enforcement agencies can seize cash over $10,000 when found in suspicious circumstances.

• Watches, jewellery, precious metals and stones, motor vehicles and boats added to list of high-value goods prohibited for sale for cash over a specified value.

• Work under way to strengthen sector-wide approach to address youth crime and reduce offending.

• New targeted warrant and additional search powers to find and seize weapons from gang members during a gang conflict.

The new offence of discharging a gun with intent to intimidate comes with a jail term of up to five years.

"Recent brazen gang activities have been totally unacceptable and our communities deserve better," Hipkins said.

"Police asked for legislative changes that will give them more tools to crack down on violent offending and other criminal activities. We have listened, and will introduce a package of changes that target this activity as an omnibus Amendment Bill as soon as possible.

Hipkins said the Government wants to hit gangs "where it hurts".

"By taking their guns, cars and motorbikes and making it harder to launder money – while also responding to increasing incidents of intimidation and violence on our roads and streets and in our homes."