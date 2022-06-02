A house is riddled with bullets in a drive-by shooting in South Auckland overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

A house is riddled with bullets in a drive-by shooting in South Auckland overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating three overnight shootings and two suspicious fires linked to explosion in gang tensions across Auckland.

Last night, three houses - in Takanini, Manukau and Ōpaheke - were shot at while two fires - in Onehunga and Pakuranga - are being treated as suspicious.

Police said the five Auckland incidents were all believed to be linked to previous instances of gang violence across the city which has seen numerous properties targeted in drive-by shootings, leaving families terrified and houses peppered with bullets.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said a gun was fired towards a house on Albert Rd, Manukau just before 8pm.

A person inside the house suffered a minor, non-life threatening, injury and was taken to Middlemore Hospital. The man was discharged overnight.

"It is incredibly fortunate that police are not dealing with a homicide as a result of the continued callous and reckless behaviour."

Last night, police were also called to firearms incidents on Manuroa Rd in Takanini at 7.39pm, and Boundary Rd, Ōpaheke, at 8.08pm.

Rogers said police were also investigating a fire just after 7pm on Felix St in Onehunga and on Pandora Place in Pakuranga at 8.34pm.

Both were being treated as suspicious and no injuries had been reported from either incident.

Rogers said police would be working with Fire and Emergency investigators as part of ongoing inquiries.

Police investigation Operation Dairyland would investigate every incident that has occurred across Auckland, Rogers said, which included thorough inquiry work around any CCTV footage, forensic inquiries or witnesses.

"The public can continue to expect to see increased police visibility and our enforcement action will continue."

Police asked anyone who had information to contact them through 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.