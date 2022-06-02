Police are responding to an incident on Tiraumea Drive, Pakuranga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A dozen people have been arrested during a gang-linked firearms incident in East Auckland tonight.

Armed police, along with members of the Armed Offenders Squad, swarmed the Swan Cres area in Pakuranga about 5.30pm after reports of firearms.

No shots were fired but two cars attempted to flee the scene and were later stopped by police.

Auckland police inspector Kerry Watson said 12 people had been taken into custody in relation to the event.

"We came here due to suspicious behaviour and as a result of what we saw, we have executed two searches without warrants on two addresses here," he said.

"This followed two cars leaving and one car failing to stop. We have taken those people into custody.

"At the moment, we are investigating firearms offences and these 12 people are assisting with inquiries."

He confirmed the 12 people were gang-affiliated.

Watson said neighbours would have heard "loud bangs", but noted these sounds were made by officers following procedure.

"I'd like to assure [the public] it was our armed offenders squad using distraction devices which is normal procedure when clearing addresses in a safe manner.

"The public of Pakuranga can be assured they are safe."

The matter had been resolved but the searches of the addresses are ongoing.

Videos seen by the Herald showed at least three people - who appeared to be handcuffed - being escorted down the street by pairs of officers.

At least a dozen police vehicles and the police Eagle helicopter responded.

Luca Kuraia and Arron Nixon-Mead live in a flat near the incident. They said their other flatmates were prevented from coming home as their road had been blocked off by armed police.

Nixon-Mead said they had been watching the situation unfold until they noticed a silver car drive up to a police blockade on Swan Cres, near their home.

He said police then got behind their cars and were shining their torches at the vehicle while yelling at the occupants to take the keys out of the ignition.

Kuraia said police arrested two people from the car.

"They had them up against the fence with their arms behind their backs."

The pair also later saw two others get arrested. Their flatmate, who was stuck back at the cordon, had also seen a person in handcuffs, they said.

"It's kind of exhilarating but crazy and terrifying at the same time," Kuraia said.

"I feel like the police have got it under control, so I feel safe for now."

There had been an Eagle helicopter in the area as well.

They had noticed police in the area for a couple of hours and, at 7.40pm, they could still see around 12 police, who were mostly armed.

Another witness who was caught up in the mayhem on Ti Rakau Drive in Pakuranga said he had never seen so many police cars in his life.

"I was stuck at the lights for about 10 minutes and cops were coming from all corners at the intersection.

"It was pretty scary, I have never seen that many cops in one location. Two of the roads were closed off and the police were all armed and standing outside. With the cars blocking the road entrance.

"Multiple roads were blocked off and police were parked all up the roadside."

A post on Twitter says: "Avoid Pakuranga, easily 20-30 police cars blocking Tiraumea & Ti Rakau. Armed police on street corners.

"Was passing thru along Ti Rakau when police cars were coming from all angles then got to Tiraumea and Mattson and there were easily 20 police cars lined up on berm with lights blaring. It's a peninsula and those roads only way in and out, so someone's down there they want to catch."

A Herald photographer at the scene said he could count at least a dozen police vehicles, with 10 armed officers patrolling near the intersection of Ti Rakau Drive and Tiraumea Drive.

Roads are closed and police are asking bystanders to keep their distance.

