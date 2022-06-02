Blow-out weekend: The widening gap in Auckland schoolboy rugby

Mt Albert Grammar School v Auckland Grammar School. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The gap between top and bottom in Auckland first XV 1A grade rugby appears to be widening after winning margins of more than 30 points were posted in four matches.

But coaches from both winning and losing teams were philosophic about these blow-out results in last weekend's games.

Mt Albert Grammar overran Aorere College 82-0, Sacred Heart beat Liston College 76-5, St Kentigern defeated Tangaroa College 52-10 and St Peter's defeated King's College 38-7.

In beating Aorere, Mt Albert Grammar not only claimed the Geoff Moon Memorial Cup and the biggest win of the round, but also moved a point clear at the top of the table.

Ahead of a break for Queen's Birthday, Mt Albert coach Tony Hanks said it was too early to tell if one-sided results meant there was a wider structural problem with the competition.

"With school rugby you have a natural turnover of players and with schools that don't have a rugby population they will have years when they are strong and years when they are not so strong," Hanks said.

"It was a big game for us, we were the best prepared we have ever been and we just clicked.

"But I have a lot of respect for Aorere. They have given us a tough time in recent years and full credit to them, even in the last play of the game they were giving it everything."

Hanks said he was far from being "hypnotised" by leading the field after three rounds.

"It's nice going into the break (no games this weekend) but when you look at St Peter's, they've had three tough games and are unbeaten, we have De La Salle next up and the table could change pretty quickly."

Mt Albert used the match to give debuts to Hokioramai Dunn, Terence Ieriko, Braiden Higginson, and Peniamina Tafua.

Meanwhile Sacred Heart were too strong and too fast for win-less Liston. They scored their first try in the first minute and were 28-0 up after 10 minutes.

Bottom-of-the-table Liston – which has a roll of just 820, including intermediate pupils - fielded 10 year 11 players.

Coach Daniel Morath – who is back from five seasons coaching with Waitemata Premiers – reflected on the cyclical nature of schoolboy rugby and the huge job his young team faces.

"Our rate of improvement is actually very good," Morath said. "We know we need to keep improving. To succeed in 1A you need depth, and a good system.

"Next year we will be better, and the year after that we will be a lot better."

"We are still getting everyone to training and putting in the work. We celebrate the small wins."

Player of the day for Liston was No 8 Simi Veatupu.

Strong competition

St Peter's coach Dave Thomas was delighted with his team's 31-point win over King's College.

Tighthead prop Josh Smith was player of the day for St Peter's while captain Kurene Luamanuvae and Blair Tagi-Fuimaono also made key contributions.

"Kings are never an easy side, but our set-piece gave us a platform to work from," Thomas said.

He believed the nature of the competition - and injuries - meant any of the top seven teams could still knock anyone over.

"Yes, the gap between the top and bottom is widening but I think having 12 teams is a good thing. If it went down to eight teams, that would devalue the competition.

"Even teams that lose most weeks have attained a certain status in having made it into the 1A competition.

"It is when teams from 1B win and don't want to come up because they might struggle in 6-7 games, that we have a problem."

Despite his team's momentum in notching three wins against good opposition, Thomas welcomed this weekend's break.

"We have a few broken bodies and there are exams on at school, so the boys need to focus on that."

Lock Harry Fayers, wing Siale Pahulu, and Tevita Naufahu were the stand-out players as St Kentigern picked up their first win at the expense of Tangaroa College. St Kentigern scored seven tries and were awarded a penalty try as well.

In the closest match of the round Auckland Grammar edged out Dilworth 22-18. Dilworth had led 3-0 at half time and the match was tight throughout with the lead changing hands a number of times.

It was Dilworth's first loss, but coach Gareth Pickering was proud of his teams' effort and endeavour. Auckland Grammar won't comment about their first XV.

Defending champs Kelston moved into sixth place with a 13-0 win over De La Salle. The competition resumes on June 11.