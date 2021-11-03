Auckland shooting: Shots fired into innocent Māngere family's home

Shots were fired into an innocent Māngere family's home.

An innocent family was lucky to escape serious injuries or death after shots were fired at their Māngere home overnight.

Police were called at 11.35pm last night after multiple reports of gunshots being heard at a house in Yates Rd - and a vehicle leaving the area at speed.

"There were a number of children inside the house, who were extremely fortunate not to be seriously injured or killed by the gunshots.

"Police believe this incident was gang-related and that the offenders have targeted the wrong address – that of an innocent family with absolutely no gang connections."

Police said they were treating the incident "extremely seriously".