Auckland shooting: Police hunting gunman after man shot in Avondale

Police are hunting for a gunman after a man was shot in an Auckland suburb overnight.

The victim turned up to Waitakere Hospital, in West Auckland, about 1.20am, police confirmed.

He was then taken to Auckland City Hospital - where he remains in a serious condition.

Police have now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident - as well as looking for the person thought to be responsible.

It is understood the incident happened in the suburb of Avondale.

"Police are working to establish exactly what happened and are speaking with a number of people in the wider Avondale area."

Authorities say although the investigation is in its early stages, they believe the shooting was not a random attack.

"Police want to reassure the community that this does not appear to be a random incident."

It comes less than a week after a fatal shooting in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police and emergency services were called to Beatty St just after 2am that day after reports of gunshots and "hysterical screaming" heard.

Police confirmed a man had been killed and later named him as Alex Moala, 31, of Papatoetoe.