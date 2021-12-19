Auckland shooting: Multiple shots fired at vehicle in central city car park

Police stopped a van at gunpoint and detained the occupants after a shooting on Nelson St on Sunday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

A vehicle was shot at in an incident in central Auckland overnight.

Armed police were standing guard at a central Auckland car park after a shooting in the early hours of this morning.

Bullet holes pierced the passenger window of an old model white SUV with a missing front bumper and damage to its front wheel.

A photographer at the scene said the vehicle was in a Nelson St carpark and the engine was still idling.

Police at the scene were unable to comment, but the Police Eagle helicopter was circling above.

The white SUV was on the roof of a Nelson St car park.

While police guarded the Nelson St car park, about a dozen officers descended on Queen St and armed police pulled over a Toyota Hiace van. The occupants were then handcuffed by police.

At the same time several police staff and an ambulance was also on Victoria St West between Federal St and Albert St.

It is unknown if the three incidents are linked.