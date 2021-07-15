Auckland shooting: Man shot by police is in a stable condition in hospital

A man at the centre of a major police incident pulled a woman from her car at gunpoint and led police on a dramatic chase through inner Auckland. In Hamilton, a man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police. Video / NZ Herald

A man who pointed a gun at the heads of two motorists during a terrifying incident in central Auckland is yet to be charged as he lies hurt in hospital.

The man, who was eventually shot by police, remains in a stable condition this morning after being seriously injured in yesterday's dramatic incident in Penrose and Ellerslie.

A police spokeswoman confirmed no charges have been laid against him at this stage.

Speaking about the two innocent motorists caught up in the event, the spokeswoman said: "We will be supporting the members of the public affected by this incident. Police staff will support them and, if required, Victim Support."

Police and emergency services descended on parts of Penrose and Ellerslie after authorities were first alerted to a situation at 10.45am, when a vehicle was stolen from a car yard on Church St, Penrose.

The Police Eagle helicopter was sent to the scene and quickly located the stolen vehicle.

"Police attempted to stop the vehicle. However, it sped off and police lost sight of the vehicle," authorities said.

It was spotted again as it crashed on a traffic island on Great South Rd and the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

As police officers tried to approach him, the man - brandishing a gun - dragged a woman from her car and held a gun to her head before taking off in her vehicle. As he did so, the car ran over her foot.

Police said he then tried to hijack a second car and again pointed his gun at the head of its driver before being shot by police.

The dramatic turn of events resulted in the closure of several roads in the area overnight - including a section of Great South Rd between Penrose Rd and Sylvia Park Rd.

The Southeastern Highway was also shut off between O'Rourke Rd and Carbine Rd, as well as Great South Rd between Main Highway and Campbell Rd, as police carried out scene examinations.

All road closures put in place yesterday have since been lifted.