Auckland shooting: Man charged after woman critically injured in New Lynn

Police stand guard at the scene of a shooting in New Lynn, West Auckland, that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning. Video / Dean Purcell

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after allegedly being shot at a house in West Auckland overnight.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident after emergency services were called to a property on Trojan Cres, New Lynn.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, of Waitematā Police, said police found a woman with a serious gunshot wound at the address.

"The woman was taken to Auckland [City] Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition," she said this morning.

A woman has taken to hospital with critical injures after an alleged shooting in New Lynn overnight. Photo / Dean Purcell

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, specifically a pipe gun.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of four years' imprisonment or a $5000 fine.

He is expected to appear in Waitākere District Court this afternoon via audio-visual link.

Police say he is assisting officers with ongoing inquiries and that no one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

A scene examination is being completed at the property today. An armed officer can be seen guarding the house.

It's the latest in a string of firearm incidents that have rocked the Auckland suburb in recent weeks.

Less than a fortnight ago father-of-two Robert James Hart, 40, was shot and killed on a driveway on Great North Rd.

Last month five Head Hunters gang members were arrested following a shooting on Astley Ave which left a man in hospital with critical injuries.

On the same street two weeks prior, a man allegedly brandished a sawn-off shotgun in a terrifying home invasion involving five others.