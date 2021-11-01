Shotgun brandished in alleged New Lynn home invasion and robbery

Armed police have surrounded the Head Hunters' gang headquarters on October 17. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man allegedly brandished a sawn-off shotgun at a west Auckland resident in a terrifying home invasion involving five others on Sunday night.

The group allegedly used a sledgehammer to smash the window of a New Lynn home before they kicked the door down and stole a laptop, then fled in two cars.

Two men have been jointly charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and committing burglary with a firearm and appeared in Waitākere District Court this afternoon.

Four other alleged offenders are still at large.

It's the second firearms incident on Astley Ave in two weeks. On October 17 a person infected with Covid-19 was critically injured in an alleged shooting at a property on the street.

Robbery

Police were called to Astley Ave just before 6pm last night after reports of suspicious activity.

They allege a man brandished the shotgun at a resident on their driveway as they were leaving their property. The man then tried to stand in front of the person's car to stop them from leaving, but they managed to drive off. Another person remained inside the house.

Police allege the group of six then smashed a window using a sledgehammer to try and break in, but when this was unsuccessful they entered through a back door which they attempted to break down.

They then fled in two cars.

Police said a short time later one of those vehicles was found in Ranui, with the shotgun inside.

Two men appeared in court and were granted interim name suppression. One man entered a not-guilty plea. They have both been remanded in custody until their next court appearances.

The court heard that the victims allegedly did not know the defendants directly, but believed they are associated with a "third party".

Police said they cannot rule out further arrests.

Alleged shooting

Police officers, most of whom were armed with Glock pistols, swarmed at a property on Astley Ave following an alleged shooting on October 17.

Police at the scene of a shooting on Astley Ave in New Lynn on October 17. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man - who was awaiting a Covid test result - had allegedly been shot after a "physical altercation" and was taken to hospital critically injured.

Two police officers self-isolated following the incident.

Armed police surrounded the Head Hunters' gang headquarters in West Auckland.

A witness at the scene says about a dozen police officers were demanding the gang members come out of their base at gunpoint.

Photos from the scene in View Rd, Henderson, showed several handcuffed men being led away by masked police officers.

Five men were arrested at the Head Hunter's gang headquarters on View Rd.