Auckland security guard stabbed in the neck won’t be back at work until next year

RNZ
2 mins to read
The security guard was critically injured in the stabbing last week in Auckland's Newmarket. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

A security guard stabbed in the neck is recovering well, but will not be back to work until next year, Auckland’s Newmarket Business Association says.

The guard was critically injured in the stabbing last week and hospitalised.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man over the incident, charging him with aggravated wounding.

Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas told RNZ he had checked in with the guard on Thursday.

“He’s doing really well,” he said.

“He won’t be back to work until the new year, so he’s got a good, lengthy couple of weeks, few weeks, before January to make a full recovery.”

He said the guard was being given the support he needed.

“We’ve had a really good conversation, and he’s getting all the support that he needs, and will continue to do so for as long as he needs it.”

Knoff-Thomas said security had been increased since the assault.

“We’ve had an increase in police presence, and we’ve increased our security as well.

“We’re just reviewing all of our policies and procedures to see what else we can do to make sure we can keep everybody as safe as possible.”

The association was well-prepared heading into Black Friday weekend, he said.

“We’ve got the full team on board, working with all other security stakeholders across the precinct to make sure it’s a good day for everybody.”

- RNZ

