This analysis reveals it’s almost $60,000 cheaper in some cases to buy a home in a suburb such as Papatoetoe and pay for a private school.

However purchasing in the Double Grammar zone makes more financial sense the more children you have.

What would you do to secure your child’s best head start in life - see below to do the calculations yourself.

You’ll see these three magic words in every applicable house for sale: “Double Grammar zone”.

But parents considering moving into Auckland’s Double Grammar zone solely for their child’s high schooling may want to consider living somewhere more affordable - and paying for private school instead.

The inner Auckland zone has long had an almost magical reputation because families within its catchment (Epsom, Parnell, Remuera, Mt Eden) can get free education at two of the nation’s most prestigious public schools: Auckland Grammar and Epsom Girls’ Grammar.

But a new Herald analysis suggests if you’re cashed up (and your tastes are not too high-brow) you can potentially save money and still ensure your child has a sought-after education by buying in outer suburbs, such as Papatoetoe or Henderson, and paying for private schooling instead.

One model suggests buying elsewhere could save a family almost $60,000 over the coming five years.

This comes after a Herald analysis last month showed Auckland has high-performing private schools right across the city.

Buying a house in the “Grammar zone” becomes more attractive as you have more children (and consequently save more money on state education) and in periods when home loan interest rates are lower.

Still, the analysis suggests the financial differences may not be as striking as parents think.

Father-of-three Nigel Fisher lives 100 metres outside the Double Grammar zone in Benson St in Remuera. He has no regrets buying in the suburb.

He believes private schools have an advantage in that class sizes tend to be smaller and he advises families to start saving money for their kids’ education even before they are born.

“Whatever it is, $200 or $300 a month, put it into an account and buy the house wherever you want to and then when you’re ready send them to private school,” he says.

CoreLogic data shows Double Grammar homes tend to be older than homes in a newer suburb such as Henderson, meaning you might be able to pick up a nicer house for less outside the school zone.

That means it could be more important to choose your new home based on whether it is good quality or not and whether you prefer to live close to family or work, says Nick Goodall, CoreLogic’s head of research.

“It may mean you’re financially not much worse off by paying for school fees and you’ve got a nicer house as well.”

That may surprise some parents given the Double Grammar zone’s reputation.





However what is saved by zero or low fees at state schools can be lost in higher house prices.

A typical three-bedroom home in the zone cost $2.1 million in 2023, according to CoreLogic.

And tales are often told about “zone” houses selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars more than similar houses just down the road that are outside the zone.

To test whether it’s worth buying in the Double Grammar zone, the Herald analysed house prices and mortgage payments within the zone.

This was compared to house prices, mortgage payments and private school fees in four other Auckland locations: Henderson and Papatoetoe in the outer suburbs and inner suburbs Onehunga and Mt Albert.

In other words, two suburbs that are a long way from the zone and two that aren’t far.

We had to make a lot of assumptions to run our models. You can read about them in more detail at the bottom of this story under the “How to do your own calculations” headline.

That’s where we take you step-by-step through the numbers so you can potentially do your own, personalised calculations.





Scenario One: Buying a home in 2023 and selling in 2027

Using the table above, we can calculate how much you would pay on school fees and your mortgage and how much you would get back in capital gains if you sold in 2027.

Surprise - Papatoetoe came out as the cheapest way to buy a three-bedroom home and give one child a sought-after education.

This model suggests it would leave you about $120,000 out of pocket to live in Papatoetoe for five years and send one child to private school.

That involves paying five years of private school fees and buying a median-priced, three-bedroom Papatoetoe home in 2023 and then selling it in 2027.

By contrast, you would be about $177,000 out of pocket after buying a median-priced, three-bedroom Double Grammar zone home in 2023 and selling it in 2027.

The other issue to note is how expensive it is for families.

Families that don’t sell their house would need to spend at least $700,000 across five years on their deposit, mortgage payments and school fees, no matter which suburb they lived in.

What do these tables show? Let’s explain it by looking at Papatoetoe in the second table. The first row shows that if you bought a median-priced, three-bedroom Papatoetoe home in 2023, you would need to make $718,875 in payments over the next five years.

Those payments include a $429,800 deposit, five years of mortgage payments and five years of private school fees (costing about $134,635).

Then if you sold the home in 2027, we modelled you would get $597,988 back in your hand as a capital gain.

However, your payments would cost more than your capital gain ($718,875 - $597,988), meaning you would end up $120,887 out of pocket.

So for the cost of $120,887, you would have bought and lived in your Papatoetoe home for five years and paid for five years of private high school for one child.

Double Grammar zone, by contrast, cost $177,154 out of pocket. That is simply the cost of the deposit and mortgage payments and no school fees.

We also made some assumptions.

First, no one knows what house prices will be in 2027.

We calculated 2027 prices by assuming values would rise 4 per cent each year. We then added this on to the 2023 median house prices that analysts CoreLogic provided.

We also assumed all families could afford to buy in the Double Grammar zone. A 20 per cent deposit on a median-priced, three-bedroom Grammar zone home in 2023 was $429,800. That’s the deposit amount we used to calculate mortgage payments for the other suburbs.

We also assumed a flat 6.5 per cent interest rate each year for five years.

By averaging 2024 school fees at 20 leading Auckland schools, we calculated five years of fees at about $26,927 per year would cost $134,635.

Nigel and Prue Fisher don't regret living outside Auckland Double Grammar zone and send their children, Taylor, 17, Georgia, 16, and Jonty 12, to fee paying schools. Photo / Supplied

Remuera resident Nigel Fisher said he pays about $26,000 per year for his 12-year-old son’s education at Saint Kentigern College in Pakuranga.

He also pays about $6000 each for his daughters, aged 16 and 17, to attend Baradene College of the Sacred Heart in Remuera.

Like some other Catholic schools, Baradene’s official fees are more expensive than the no-cost fees at public schools, but it is cheaper than fully private schools.

Still, Fisher says he ends up paying about the same for his girls to attend Baradene as he does for his son to attend Saint Kentigern.

That’s because he has to pay extra at Baradene for the sports his daughters take part in, like water polo, rowing and cycling.

By contrast, most of the sporting costs are included in Saint Kentigern’s fees.

Fisher says his son will soon pass from intermediate school into secondary college. Luckily the family is blessed with choices.

His family has the means to buy within the Double Grammar zone and qualify for Auckland Grammar.

As a former student at Sacred Heart College Auckland in Remuera he can also send his son there, where the fees are about $5500 per year.

Or he can also afford to keep sending his son to Saint Kentigern.

Auckland Grammar and Epsom Girls’ Grammar are “amazing” schools with a “vibe” that suits certain children, Fisher says.

But speaking about state schools in general, he believes they are growing too fast because more and more people are living within their zones and the schools have to accept these students.

That means schools may have to build more classrooms at the expense of having facilities such as sports grounds, he says.

Fisher has decided to let his son choose where he wants to go for secondary college. At the moment it looks like he will choose Saint Kentigern so he can continue being with his friends.

And Fisher says his family is not alone. He has friends living within the Double Grammar zone who are also sending their children to private schools.

He believes the Double Grammar zone’s magical reputation among home buyers is “almost sort of disappearing”.





Scenario Two : What would be different if instead you bought in 2019 and sold in 2023?

Double Grammar zone clearly comes out on top in this scenario.

Families who bought a median-value, three-bedroom Grammar zone home in 2019 and sold it again in 2023 would have made a $129,368 capital gain, according to this model.

The reason for this is we assumed families would’ve paid a lower interest rate of 4 per cent each year and because house prices grew faster between 2019 and 2023.

Under this scenario, Papatoetoe performed the worst.

That shows how the Grammar zone appears to become a more attractive place to buy when interest rates are low and when house prices grow faster.

What does the table show? We used the same calculations for this table apart from two changes.

The first change is the deposit is lower. That's because the median value for three-bedroom homes in the Grammar zone was $1.75m in 2019 compared to $2.1m in 2023. Therefore the 20 per cent deposit was also lower in 2019 at $350,400.

Interest rates also sank to record lows between 2019 and 2023 so we assumed a lower flat 4 per cent interest rate each year when calculating mortgage repayments.





Scenario Three: Two children and 10 years of school fees

Another win for the Double Grammar zone.

We mixed it up this time by attempting to model what it would be like to buy a home and then sell it 10 years later, while also sending two children to high school.

So this scenario assumes families buy their home in 2019 and sell in 2027.

It also assumes families pay 10 years of school fees (in other words, it mimics having one child at high school for five years and then the second child starting high school and finishing five years later).

What does the table show? This table combines calculations from the first two scenarios.

It uses the 20 per cent deposit of $350,400 in 2019 and then calculates mortgage repayments based on a 4 per cent rate for the first five years and then 6.5 per cent for the next five years.

It also uses the same assumptions from Scenario One about what house prices will be in 2027.

Scenario Four: Buying your home with smaller deposits

Clearly not every family can afford the $429,800 deposit required to buy the typical three-bedroom Double Grammar zone home.

So the final scenario is identical to Scenario One, except the size of the deposits are changed.

We use a 20 per cent deposit for each suburb based on the median three-bedroom house price in 2023.

As you can see, the Papatoetoe deposit is smaller than the Grammar zone deposit.

Using these lower deposits, this scenario shows what would happen if families bought in 2023 and then sold in 2027.

And once again Double Grammar zone comes out on top.

This scenario reflects a more affordable way for families to buy a home and pay for private school.

It shows a Papatoetoe family would only pay $555,975 on their mortgage and school fees over five years - that’s considerably less than the $718,875 they would pay in Scenario One when they put down a bigger deposit.

Ironically however, while it may be more manageable, it ultimately leaves the family more out of pocket when they sell.

That’s because they will have paid off less of their home loan after five years and so will get a much smaller capital gain back.

As you can see, the Papatoetoe family would be $203,622 out of pocket in this scenario compared to $120,887 in Scenario One.

What does the table show? This table uses all the same calculations as Scenario One, except the deposits are different for each suburb.





How to do your own calculations:

First, you need the purchase and sale price of your house. We used the median house price of a three-bedroom home in each suburb for 2019 and 2023 as given to us by analysts CoreLogic. Then we calculated 2027 house prices. To do this we assumed values would rise 4 per cent each year. That adds up to 17 per cent growth. As you can see in the table below, 17 per cent growth is low compared to 2019-2023. CoreLogic’s Nick Goodall said future house price growth appears sluggish, so it is wise to use a conservative estimate.

Next work out the size of your deposit and home loan. The formula below shows how to do it.

Now find how much your monthly mortgage payments are and how much it costs over five years. The easiest way to get monthly repayments is to use a mortgage calculator on a bank website. When we did that, we chose a 30-year loan term because it gives the lowest-possible monthly payments. Once you know your monthly payments, follow the formula below. (But remember, in reality, your monthly payments will likely change over time, rather than stay constant).

Calculate how much of your loan will be paid off after five years. This is trickier. Bruce Patten, a mortgage broker with Loan Market, gave us a calculator for this. You can also ask your mortgage broker for one. This is tricky because when banks lend you money, they add more money on to the loan as fees for lending the money. When you start paying off your home loan, the banks typically make you pay more fees to them and less money towards lowering the original loan amount. See the graphic below for more.

Calculate your profit or cost if you sold after five years. Once you know your loan size, you can then work out your capital gain and whether you will be in profit if you sold your house. See the graphic below