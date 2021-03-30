Auckland school tragedy: Classmates' messages to be read at funeral of girl killed at school

Police are still investigating the accident. Photo / Dean Purcell

A 5-year-old Auckland girl killed on her walk to school will be farewelled with special messages from her classmates during her funeral on Wednesday.

Pigeon Mountain Primary School student Joanna Zhifei Kong, 5, died on Sunday at Starship Hospital after being hit by a car

at the school last Tuesday.

"She will be greatly missed by her parents Fen Huang and Yong Ning Kong and two sisters, Kelly and Celine," a death notice published in today's NZ Herald said.

Joanna's funeral will be held on Wednesday afternoon at North Harbour Chapel.

Principal Ian Dickinson said it was a "tragic and difficult time for our community".

"We are working hard to support everyone associated with our school, whilst respecting the privacy of the family in our community who have suffered an immense loss."

A joint statement with school board presiding member Mark Eades acknowledging the funeral said Dickinson would be speaking on behalf of the school, supported by board, management and "staff who had the pleasure of teaching Joanna".

"During the time of the funeral, our students will be sharing messages that they have created for Joanna and her family. This is a private event for students and teachers only."

Plans were being finalised with iwi, Counties Manukau Police and the school board for a karakia whakawātea (blessing) this week.

They had been in regular contact with the Kong family, they said, sharing with them the "numerous thoughts and ideas about how our community would like to support and assist".

"The family pass on their thanks for the offers of support, however at this time the family have specifically asked that they are given privacy.

"Pigeon Mountain Primary School implores our community to respect the family's wishes."

Pakuranga MP Simeon Brown said the girl's death was a tragedy and as a father of two young daughters himself he couldn't imagine the pain and grief the family must be going through.

"It's been a real shock to the community, there's been a real outpouring of love and concern to the family who have lost their young daughter in these tragic circumstances."

Brown had been keeping in close contact with the school and said they were working hard to support the students and staff during this very sad time.

The school and wider East Auckland community have been shocked by the death and offers of support and help have been flooding the school's social media page.

Parents also praised the way the school had handled the tragedy.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

A 77-year-old man was forbidden to drive by police following the incident.