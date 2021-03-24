Child struck by car in school car park: Counselling offered to children

School leadership are in close contact with the family of the girl who was run over outside the school earlier this week, with students and staff receiving counselling following the traumatic event.

The student was hit on a private accessway to Pigeon Mountain Primary school in Auckland's Bucklands Beach on Tuesday morning, and remains in a critical condition.

School board member Mark Eades said they are in daily contact with the family, and are being supported by a specialist team from the Ministry of Health, and providing counselling for students and staff.

"Our thoughts are with the student and her family."

Eades and the school principal Ian Dickinson visited the family, and thanked the staff of Starship Hospital for their care and support.

On Tuesday, emergency services were called to a Wells Rd crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian around 8.40am, where they treated one patient.

The girl was rushed to Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

Eades said the school has been flooded with well-wishes from colleagues and the community, and was addressing what had happened with students.

"Our teachers are implementing useful and practical strategies to maintain student wellbeing at this time."

The driver, a 77-year-old man, was forbidden from driving after the serious crash, but a police spokesperson said any further decisions around his eligibility for driving would be for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to make.

The school remains open, but the driveway and visitor parking at the Wells Rd entrance is closed for the forseeable future.

The Police Serious Crash Unit are investigating and Waka Kotahi has been approached for comment.