His former club, the Kalamunda Districts Rugby Union Club in Perth, remembered the former premier player for his “kindness, infectious laugh and amazing gift for bringing people together for a good old yarn”.
“He was the loyalest of loyal friends and loved and respected in the Kala and wider rugby community.
“His loss leaves THE BIGGEST hole in the hearts of many.”
The club said in a tribute to Facebook that he had recently been recovering from a knee injury and had stepped up to coach the under-15s while rehabilitating.
He had also played for the Perth Bayswater Rugby Union last season, although a tribute to Facebook said his heart was always with Kalamunda.
“When Joey wasn’t out on the field, he was in the canteen helping out, cheering on his mates, partying on the dance floor, and making friends everywhere he went,” a tribute on social media said.
“His vibrant personality, infectious smile, and can-do attitude will be greatly missed.”
A spokesperson for RugbyWA told 7News they were determined to find a “fitting way” to honour Simpkins.
“The tragic event on Sunday morning has deeply affected all of us. The club’s committee will be meeting tonight to discuss how best to support the members and the broader community during this incredibly difficult time.”
