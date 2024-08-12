Simpkins began his rugby career in New Zealand and later became a renowned figure in the Perth rugby community.

His former school Sacred Heart College said he was in the 1st XV from 2013 to 2015 and captained the squad in 2015.

“Joseph, or ‘Porkchop’ as known by many, was a humble, cheeky, smiley, bubbly student who loved the college,” the school wrote on social media.

Simpkins also played for the Hamilton Marist premier side from 2016 to 2018.

His former club, the Kalamunda Districts Rugby Union Club in Perth, remembered the former premier player for his “kindness, infectious laugh and amazing gift for bringing people together for a good old yarn”.

“He was the loyalest of loyal friends and loved and respected in the Kala and wider rugby community.

“His loss leaves THE BIGGEST hole in the hearts of many.”

The club said in a tribute to Facebook that he had recently been recovering from a knee injury and had stepped up to coach the under-15s while rehabilitating.

Joseph Simpkins has been remembered for his loyalty and infectious smile. Photo / Kalamunda Districts Rugby Union Club

He had also played for the Perth Bayswater Rugby Union last season, although a tribute to Facebook said his heart was always with Kalamunda.

“When Joey wasn’t out on the field, he was in the canteen helping out, cheering on his mates, partying on the dance floor, and making friends everywhere he went,” a tribute on social media said.

“His vibrant personality, infectious smile, and can-do attitude will be greatly missed.”

A spokesperson for RugbyWA told 7News they were determined to find a “fitting way” to honour Simpkins.

“The tragic event on Sunday morning has deeply affected all of us. The club’s committee will be meeting tonight to discuss how best to support the members and the broader community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.