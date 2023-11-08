Auckland robbery: Vegetarian restaurant’s staff threatened with weapons

Police were called to the Mithaiwala Indian Vegetarian Restaurant in Sandringham last night following an aggravated robbery. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two staff members of an Indian restaurant in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham were left shaken last night after robbers stole cash and threatened them with weapons.

Police were called to the aggravated robbery at Mithaiwala Indian Vegetarian Restaurant on the intersection of Mount Albert Rd and Sandringham Rd at 11.25pm.

“It is understood two people have entered the premises, presented weapons, and threatened two of the staff who were inside at the time,” a spokesperson said.

“They have taken a quantity of cash before fleeing in a vehicle.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported to those staff members, however they are understandably shaken, and police are providing support.”

Photos from the scene show a ladder outside the restaurant with a string of fairy lights half-hung.

Enquiries are at an early stage. Anyone with information that could help can call police on 105 or use the only form, www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report and referencing file number 231109/6680.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.