Global market slumps, wild weather for parts of NZ, ACC privacy breaches, flu season puts pressure on healthcare providers, Ukraine visa policy and Christchurch's smell in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland appliance store is the latest to be hit by thieves as ram raids and burglaries plague the city.

Burglars smashed into Noel Leeming on Pah Rd, Royal Oak at 3.10am today, shattering windows at the entrance.

A police spokesperson said the offenders used a vehicle to force their way through an external gate before using tools to break into the store.

Fleeing in a vehicle, the burglars caused minor damage to a police car.

Burglars smashed their way into Noel Leeming in Royal Oak overnight on Tuesday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Xbox consoles littered the path in front of the store and a witness said a "bag of loot" remained in the shop.

"A second vehicle was left at the scene and was later confirmed to be stolen," said a police spokesperson.

Burglars dropped Xbox consoles in front of the store during the brazen smash and grab. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Police on 105 and to quote the file number 220615/0401.

The electronics retailer was also targeted in a brazen ram raid through an Ormiston mall in April.

An Auckland lawnmower and chainsaw shop was also targeted last night.

The Mt Albert Stihl Shop was ram raided just after 5am on Wednesday. Photo / Michael Craig

Ram raiders hit a Stihl Shop on New North Rd in Mt Albert around 5.17am, completely ripping off the door.

"Police will be following up with the store around any items that have been taken," said a police spokesperson.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around this time in the area is asked to contact police on 105 and to quote the file number 220615/0458.

Shop fitters repair damage at a Stihl Shop in Mt Albert after it was ram raided on Wednesday. Photo / Michael Craig

The burglaries follow a ram raid at BP Connect in Northpark, East Auckland, on Tuesday.

Burglars smashed the front of the service station with a stolen Toyota Aqua and started to steal cigarettes before they were deterred by a fog cannon and fled.

Police responded just after midnight.

On Monday, thieves ram raided a BP Connect in Northpark. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A BP spokesperson said they were assisting police with the investigation.

"We work closely with the police and have CCTV technology at all our BP Connect sites."

They said no staff were on site at the time of the burglary.

The vehicle used by the burglars was abandoned at the scene.

Retailers around the city have been the targets of brazen ram raids and burglaries since offending ramped up around April.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said most of the offenders are younger than 15.

He said the teenagers involved in the smash-and-grab robberies were not "productively engaged".