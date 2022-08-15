Auckland residents say they're on edge after series of attempted break-ins

A serial intruder tries to break into a Mission Bay home twice within one week. Video / Supplied

A serial intruder tries to break into a Mission Bay home twice within one week. Video / Supplied

Auckland residents and property managers say they are living life "on edge" after encountering multiple attempted break-ins and mail thefts.

One Mission Bay resident was targeted twice in close succession by thieves attempting to break into his home, first on the night of August 9 and then in the early hours of August 14.

"I reported it to the police the first time and they came in the afternoon to check on us," they told the Herald.

"We had managed to scare the intruder off in time before he did anything. The second time it was a different person, I could tell because of the different build."

He and his wife were shocked and frightened to see another attempt to break into their property within a week.

"We are now really worried and anxious whenever we come back home at night because of this trespasser trying to break into our property, but also every morning as well, we would check our phone to see if our security camera has picked up anything while we were asleep.

"I really hope these people will realise what they are doing is not only wrong, but causes other people a lot of worries too, not only to us, but our families too."

The resident posted CCTV security footage of both incidents onto a community Facebook group, where other neighbours commented they had seen the same intruder trying to break into their cars and houses.

The resident said the police could not find any fingerprints from the incident.

Another New Lynn resident, meanwhile, has experienced a similar situation.

"I have no idea who this person is, we have had several such people come into our driveway we are able to spot them through our cameras now.

"I post it on social media so our neighbours can be warned."

She said her street was relatively safe, with a lot of older people living there.

"But we have had stolen cars dumped on it almost every week for a while now."

Andersaint building manager Angela Jepsen told the Herald she was seeing break-ins being reported almost every night in various areas which had put her on alert for any in the buildings she manages.

"I follow multiple community groups, so I know where, when and how these thieves are getting access to our homes.

"But now it is happening almost every night in all suburbs, most affected managers are those in Downtown Auckland CBD, recently one was threatened with a knife.

"Residents are having to live on the edge, it's becoming lawless and out of control in the city."

Jepsen said she had started conversating with the residents about some security measures to take in preventing unknown people from entering their residential apartments.

"I just tell them to keep an eye out for anyone using the gap between them swiping their cards to exit the building until the doors get shut completely.

"Many people enter the building as a resident is exiting the complex.

"The most targeted burglary is for theft, which can then cause offences relating to fraud."

Jepsen wanted the Government to invest more in police so people could feel safe in their neighbourhood.

"I know some people posted about a serial burglar in one of the community pages, all residents took to the street to catch the guy. But now there are so many it is hard to keep track.

"You'll see many different ones coming out at the same time but in various locations."

A police spokesperson said they reviewed crime patterns and incidents that were reported, based on intelligence.

"Police aim to deploy staff into the right places at the right times in which to prevent crime from occurring.

"Our deployment is flexible and dependant on crime-related activity."

The spokesperson said police encouraged communities to be vigilant and proactive around opportunities to ensure that they don't become a victim of crime, this included locking their vehicles and houses at all times; reporting any suspicious behaviour or incidents as soon as practicable.

"Offenders are often opportunistic so again good neighbourhood support and communication is key to keeping our wider communities safe."