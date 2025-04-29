By RNZ
Almost $200,000 has been raised for workers with disabilities who have been left without a place to work after their North Shore recycling plant burned to the ground last week.
The future of almost 120 employees with disabilities is up in the air after Abilities Group’s Glenfield factory was completely destroyed in the fire.
Workers there helped sort and process e-recycling, including batteries, phones, laptops and televisions. They also recycled Fonterra bags - removing a plastic liner out of milk powder bags - and did some contract packaging.
Abilities Group is now fundraising and looking for a new place to set up, and managing director Peter Frahar told Checkpoint, a Give-A-Little set up to raise funds, had reached almost $200,000.