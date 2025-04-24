Bronwyn Patterson, who lives two streets from the blaze, told the Herald that “things went boom, with projectiles going into the air”.

“Things landed in our backyard, maybe they were paper, plastic, or it could’ve been bits of roof,” she said.

“The smoke was very black.”

Pennefather said crews would remain on the scene this morning after a gruelling night.

“We’ve been rotating crews out regularly ensuring sufficient breaks.

“Come daylight we will have heavy machinery on site to help us fully extinguish the fire.”

A fire investigator would also be on the scene to determine the fire’s cause.

“The risk of smoke is greatly reduced... if anyone does have any concern, keep doors and windows shut and call 111.”

Earlier, a Bayview resident told the Herald about 7.10pm the smell was getting “worse and worse”.

“Walked outside, and it gave me a pretty instant headache,” they said.

“Clearly a lot of burning plastic with a thick, strong chemical smell to the air.”

Firefighters in Wairau Valley battle the huge blaze while locals have been told to avoid the area and close all doors and windows. Photo / Caleb Timms

Emergency alerts were issued for residents in the area throughout the evening.

“There is a large fire at a recycling plant, which is producing large volumes of smoke,” it warns.

“Stay inside, close all windows and doors and wait for further instructions.

“No immediate need to evacuate unless advised to do so.”

A temporary safe space was set up at Glenfield Baptist Church for the public during the fire.

Fire fighters battle a huge industrial fire on Auckland's North Shore, with locals urged to stay inside to avoid toxic smoke. New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell

MP Dan Bidois said: “I’m devastated to see the fire at Abilities Group, an outstanding and important organisation in our community.

“I’ve been in touch with the managing director who is at the site now with local firefighters.”

The recycling charity where the fire broke out said it is “heartbroken” by the “severe damage”.

A thick black cloud of smoke is billowing from a blaze at an address on Auckland’s North Shore. Photo / Facebook

“Thankfully, no one was hurt, but much of what we’ve built together over the years has been lost,” it said.

“We’re working with the authorities, and are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and kind messages.

“That’s all we can say for now at this challenging time.

“Thank you for standing with us.”