A large plume of black smoke was seen pouring out of a building in Auckland's Wairau Valley. Photo / Inflite Limited Helicopters

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were alerted to a well-involved fire at a recycling plant on Hillside Rd in Wairau Valley at 5.24pm.

“It is understood there are batteries on fire inside the factory and the fire is producing large amounts of smoke,” they said.

“The fire is now at Alert Level 5. Multiple fire crews from across Auckland are responding.

“We ask people in the area to stay inside and close windows due to the smoke.”

Fire fighters are tonight battling a huge industrial fire on Auckland's North Shore, with locals urged to stay inside to avoid toxic smoke. New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell

Residents have been told there is no immediate need to evacuate unless advised to do so.

“Roads have been closed in the area. Please stay away so our crews can get on with the job of extinguishing the fire.”

A local board member says a temporary safe space is open for the public during the fire.

“If you need to evacuate and need shelter, Glenfield Baptist Church at 46 James St has kindly offered temporary space and will stay open as long as needed,” Kaipātiki Local Board member John Gillion said.

“If you are hurt or injured, please call 111 or visit hospital to be checked.”

Firefighters are tonight battling a huge industrial fire on Auckland's North Shore, with locals urged to stay inside to avoid toxic smoke. Photo / Dean Purcell

“The smell of the smoke is awful, and it looks massive from Bayview,” a local said on Facebook.

The smoke was visible across the city, with photos from Parnell showing the giant black plume rising into the air.