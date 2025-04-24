“Roads have been closed in the area. Please stay away so our crews can get on with the job of extinguishing the fire.”
A local board member says a temporary safe space is open for the public during the fire.
“If you need to evacuate and need shelter, Glenfield Baptist Church at 46 James St has kindly offered temporary space and will stay open as long as needed,” Kaipātiki Local Board member John Gillion said.
“If you are hurt or injured, please call 111 or visit hospital to be checked.”
“The smell of the smoke is awful, and it looks massive from Bayview,” a local said on Facebook.
The smoke was visible across the city, with photos from Parnell showing the giant black plume rising into the air.