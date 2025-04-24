Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Auckland North Shore fire: Helicopter crew captures extent of devastating inferno

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Firefighters are responding to a significant fire at a commercial warehouse in Wairau Valley. Video / Dean Purcell / Inflite / Caleb Timms / Supplied
  • Pilots from Inflite Limited Helicopters captured birds-eye footage of the Wairau Valley inferno.
  • The 50-second clip shows the extent of damage from the enormous fire at the Hillside Rd site.
  • Fire and Emergency advises people to stay inside and close the windows.

Helicopter footage has revealed the full scale of the massive fire on Auckland’s North Shore, with thick black smoke and intense flames pouring from a commercial property.

Pilots from Inflite Limited Helicopters shot the footage about 6pm as they circled the large blaze on Hillside Rd in Wairau Valley.

The 50-second video shows a large plume of black smoke pouring across the industrial area, and bright orange flames rearing from the building’s roof.

A large plume of black smoke was seen pouring out of a building in Auckland's Wairau Valley. Photo / Inflite Limited Helicopters
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were alerted to a well-involved fire at a recycling plant on Hillside Rd in Wairau Valley at 5.24pm.

“It is understood there are batteries on fire inside the factory and the fire is producing large amounts of smoke,” they said.

“The fire is now at Alert Level 5. Multiple fire crews from across Auckland are responding.

“We ask people in the area to stay inside and close windows due to the smoke.”

Fire fighters are tonight battling a huge industrial fire on Auckland's North Shore, with locals urged to stay inside to avoid toxic smoke. New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell
Residents have been told there is no immediate need to evacuate unless advised to do so.

“Roads have been closed in the area. Please stay away so our crews can get on with the job of extinguishing the fire.”

A local board member says a temporary safe space is open for the public during the fire.

“If you need to evacuate and need shelter, Glenfield Baptist Church at 46 James St has kindly offered temporary space and will stay open as long as needed,” Kaipātiki Local Board member John Gillion said.

“If you are hurt or injured, please call 111 or visit hospital to be checked.”

Firefighters are tonight battling a huge industrial fire on Auckland's North Shore, with locals urged to stay inside to avoid toxic smoke. Photo / Dean Purcell
“The smell of the smoke is awful, and it looks massive from Bayview,” a local said on Facebook.

The smoke was visible across the city, with photos from Parnell showing the giant black plume rising into the air.

