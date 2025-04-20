However, advocacy group CCS Disability Action said the exemption is too often left out of conversations between Work and Income staff and Supported Living Payment recipients.

“[It’s] not commonly known, and it tends to depend on the Work and Income staff member. Sometimes the information’s not put out there properly,” national disability leadership co-ordinator Debbie Ward said.

She said this means some are being made to go through what she believes to be an overly complicated processes every two years, despite the fact they will never be able to work.

Ward said in one instance, it took a mother reaching her wits end, to learn from a different Work and Income New Zealand (Winz) officer that she never had to re-prove her disabled son’s condition – because he was eligible for an exemption.

“People that have an advocate with them tend to get more from Work and Income, or get the whole story of what they might be entitled to – [rather] than if they were going in on their own.”

She said having to book appointments and reconfirm a permanent disability is frustrating and devaluing for people, especially those who aren’t strong self-advocates.

The Ministry of Social Development has confirmed it doesn’t immediately offer the option to every client, including those with long-term or permanent disabilities.

Group general manager client service delivery Graham Allpress said this is because work capacity can be influenced by a range of changing factors, and they don’t assume disabled people can’t work.

Allpress said the option is only discussed when a person’s health practitioner tells them they will probably never be capable of working.

Supported Living Payment recipient Byron has launched a petition calling for the benefit to be reviewed so more people with permanent disabilities don’t have constant reassessments.

He believes the exemption criteria isn’t fit for purpose.

Byron said it’s discriminatory and wrong that those living with neuro-diverse conditions, like himself, aren’t all covered by the criteria.

“Nothing really changes, everything’s always the same even after two years when you’ve gone to the last one, and that’s why I don’t understand. MSD [Ministry of Social Development] know what disabilities you have.”

Byron said having to justify himself is draining, and he knows others in the same boat.

“The burden lies with the frustration of having to keep repeating myself over and over again.”

He said a review of the benefit’s two-year assessments, could also help free up time for general practitioners and health professionals to attended to other patients.

As of December 31 last year, there were 101,991 people between 18 and 64 getting the Supported Living Payment benefit – with 37% exempt from two yearly reviews.

Allpress said staff are trained and given guidelines to help make correct decisions, and regional health and disability advisors are employed to provide specialist advice.

He added anyone wanting to challenge a decision or have it reviewed can do so.

