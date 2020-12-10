Auckland ratepayers fork out $100k to repair vandalism in parks

Ripped fencing and theft from kauri dieback prevention stations could be a targeted effort. Photo / Auckland Council

There is a growing repair bill for vandalism of kauri dieback stations, in what seems to be deliberate attack.

Ripped fencing, stolen spray guns and brushes and broken hygiene stations have been reported, with a cost of more than $100,000.

Kauri Dieback Management senior ranger Stu Leighton said some of the vandalism appears to be targeted.

"Vandalism has always occurred in regional parks but the specific and deliberate damage to track barriers, signs and the wilful cutting of sterigene lines would appear to be a form of protest and that's the frustrating piece. We are keen to get more tracks reopened for summer but this behaviour isn't helping."

Ripped fencing and theft from kauri dieback prevention stations could be a targeted effort. Photo / Auckland Council

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said such acts of were a "senseless waste of scarce resources"

that endangered the environment.

"This sort of irresponsible and pathetic behaviour has cost ratepayers more than $100,000 and wasted hours of staff time.

"Not only is it putting our iconic kauri trees at risk, but it's also taking up staff time that could be better spent upgrading and maintaining tracks in our parks."

The mayor is urging anyone with information about the damage to call the council or police.

Vandals have caused up to $100,000 worth of damage. Photo / Auckland Council

From February 2019 to July 2020, more than 60 signs have been replaced in the Waitākere Ranges. Significant repairs to fences have cost around $22,500, and this does not include minor repairs and reinstalling signs that have been knocked over.

Cameras have been in use since April last year, but 17 have gone missing across regional and local parks, costing $6800.