Police were called to a ram raid incident in Henderson Valley, West Auckland, early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are hunting those responsible for the latest shop ram raid in Auckland overnight - leaving its owner struggling to understand how thieves can get away with it for a second time.

Pizza Bella on Henderson Valley Rd, West Auckland, was targeted by ram raid thieves shortly after 3am.

A vehicle was used to smash through a wall before up to eight people - described as being young - tore through the shop for vape products available. The business is also a takeaway store.

Shop owner Savi Arora said this was the second time thieves had targeted his shop in the past week.

'I'm sick of cleaning up'

"It's just stressful - this keeps happening and now I'm worried. What's the plan for me? I'm sick of this cleaning up ... what's next?

"I just saw the cameras. There are eight or nine kids - just went into all the glass and all. It's so dangerous for them as well, [but] no fear at all.

"It's very scary to the whole community as well."

Police confirmed they received reports of a burglary at a commercial property in Henderson about 3.13am.

"Police attended, but the offenders had fled in three stolen vehicles," a police spokeswoman said.

"Two of the vehicles were used to force entry into the shop."

Police officers are now on the hunt to find the offenders.

The store was targeted by thieves last week. That was a smash-and-grab incident and, again, vape products were taken, the Herald understands.

Arora said many families and parents dropping off children to local schools early this morning would see the aftermath of the ram raid - acknowledging how difficult that would be for locals.

Can you help? Anyone with information that may help authorities in their investigations is urged to contact Police immediately on 105 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111