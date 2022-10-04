Police are investigating a ram-raid on a Takapuna jewellery store. Video / Supplied

An Auckland jewellery store has been hit by ram-raid thieves overnight - making it at least the third time the premises has been targeted this year.

Police were called to the Michael Hill jewellery store on Hurstmere Rd, in Takapuna, just after 2am after reports that a car had been used to smash through the entrance.

It is understood a stolen vehicle was used in the incident and that it was found a few streets away on Harley Rd.

Photos from the scene show massive damage to one side of the store - with the roll-down steel doors holding no chance to the vehicle used to smash its way into the shop.

Broken glass can be seen littered everywhere inside the store with jewellery cabinets smashed to pieces.

This is the third time the jewellery store has been hit by thieves this year. It was targeted in June and August.

The damage left behind by ram raid thieves at the Michael Hill Jeweller store in Takapuna overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In the incident in June, members of the public were shocked when a number of thieves carried out a brazen robbery in broad daylight - about 4.30pm.

Several bangs could be heard from inside the store, before those involved took off.

Members of the public took to social media to share their disbelief; posting videos of the incident.