Thieves ram raid, smash into five Auckland businesses overnight

Thieves have ram raided and smashed into five Auckland Businesses overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have ram raided and smashed their way into five Auckland businesses overnight in a crime spree that stretched across the city.

Police are yet to confirm if the incidents are linked, but officers were called out to the five businesses within the space of about three hours early this morning.

Some of the incidents happened within minutes of each other, police said.

The burglaries included a ram raid into a North Shore dairy and stationery shop as well as damage to a restaurant, Subway outlet, vaping store and car yard.

“About 2.30am, three businesses in Pearn Cresent, Northcote, were targeted by offenders, who used a stolen Toyota Fielder to gain entry to one premises,” a police spokesman said.

“Various items were taken, and the offenders left in a Toyota Vitz.”

Police said that 20 minutes later at about 2.50am, a store on Wairau Rd in Wairau Valley was targeted by individuals, who broke a window to gain entry.

Several minutes later, a restaurant in Constellation Drive in Rosedale was also burgled, with the offenders breaking another window to get access.

“Police are investigating and will be reviewing CCTV video from the area,” the spokesman said.

The ram raid took place at Mitchell’s Paper Power on Pearn Pl in Northcote Town Centre at about 2.30am today.

Mitchell's Paper Power in Northcote was ram raided. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An abandoned car was photographed outside Mitchell's Paper Power in Northcote. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Photos show the store’s entryway completely smashed open and one glass door lying on the ground.

An abandoned car can also be seen with its doors open outside the shop and damage done to its front end.

Photos also show Songket Malaysian Cafe at Kilham Ave in Northcote was damaged. Police were reportedly called out at 2.30am.

Damage to Songket Malaysian Cafe in Northcote. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A smashed window at Subway's Rosedale outlet. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Subway’s Rosedale outlet on Constellation Dr on the North Shore was also pictured damaged around 3am.

Police later reportedly attended The Vaping Kiwi on Wairau Rd in the Wairau Valley, also on the North Shore, which was also photographed with a damaged entryway.

The Vaping Kiwi in Wairau Valley pictured with a smashed doorway. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were also called to Motor Brothers car yard on Great South Rd in Manukau. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Another incident later reportedly took place around 5am at Motor Brothers car yard on Great South Rd in Manukau in South Auckland.

Police officers, including dog units, were reportedly called to the business.

Police as anyone with information or those who may have captured dashcam video to contact them on 105 and reference the file number: 221112/6460.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.







