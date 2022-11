Police were called to a ram raid incident at the Glengarry Wines store on Jervois Rd, central Auckland, early this morning.

A liquor store in Herne Bay is the latest business to be hit by ram raid thieves.

Police were called to Glengarry Wines, on Jervois Rd, about 2.30am after reports of an incident.

The front entrance of the store was totalled - with the two doors left severely damaged and broken glass littered outside the shop.

A witness said emergency glass was installed shortly after the incident by glass contractors.

- more to come -