Three teenagers have been arrested following a ram raid at the Royal Oak Liquor Centre. Video / Hayden Woodward

A 12-year-old is among a group of youngsters who have been arrested after ram raiding an Auckland liquor store.

Police were called to the brazen break-in at the Royal Oak Liquor Centre around 3am.

A police spokesperson said the offenders were aged between 12 and 15.

"Police were quickly on scene and took three people into custody. Police located two others nearby who were also taken into custody," said a police spokesperson.

Police responded to reports of the ram raid around 3am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At least seven officers were there, and could be seen escorting the three in custody from the scene.

The group has been referred to youth aid, charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The store owner told the Herald it was the third time he's been hit in recent months. This was the first ram raid, the previous times were smash and grabs.

Smashed glass and board littered the front of the store.

"We're still boarded up from last time," they said.

A witness said a stolen silver Mazda Demio and a Nissan Tida, which had a dent by the left headlight, were recovered.

Two stolen vehicles were recovered by police. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland police were also called to a burglary at Mangere Bridge School on Coronation St shortly before 3.40am.

It's understood a number of items were stolen from the office.

Police have been contacted for comment.

There was also a burglary at Mangere Bridge School early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A group ram raided Liquorland in Parnell yesterday and took around $5000 worth of stock, including spirits and peanut slabs.

A CCTV camera captured the three-minute crime spree. Footage shows the group drive a vehicle slowly up the front entrance steps before smashing through the doors.

The thieves fill bags with alcohol - but drop several bottles on the front steps as they flee.

Store manager John Trail estimated 30 bottles of spirits were stolen including "quite a lot of Bailey's, they obviously had a sweet tooth".

Police have recently boosted patrols around the city's hotspots as ram-raiding youths continue to torment the city.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins said he was buoyed by the approximately 150 arrests and 750 charges since February in relation to ram raids.

"Police are focusing significant investigative effort on the recent spike in retail offending, including ram raids, and have a good success rate in holding offenders to account."

Earlier, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said most of the youths carrying out the ram raids and smash and grabs were younger than 15.

He said the teenagers involved in the smash-and-grabs were not "productively engaged".

His comments suggested that even if the culprits are caught, police may be unable to prosecute them because of their age.

In an exclusive interview with the Herald, Auckland Detective Inspector Scott Beard said at least 12 smash-and-grabs had occurred across Tāmaki Makaurau in the six weeks from the end of May to mid-July.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the spate had shaken confidence in the sector, particularly for jewellers.

He noted more businesses had been reviewing their security arrangements and enrolling in health and safety courses for their staff.

Harford felt a campaign from central Government was necessary to target the notoriety such crime afforded offenders on social media.