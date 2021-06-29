Voyager 2021 media awards
Auckland rail crossing crash: Person injured after train, vehicle collide in Papakura

South Auckland train services were disrupted this morning after a level crossing smash. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

A person is injured after a train and vehicle collided at a South Auckland level crossing this morning.

A police spokesperson said the smash happened at a rail crossing on Boundary Rd, Papakura, at 9am.

An occupant of the wrecked vehicle suffered minor injuries and was being assessed by ambulance staff.

Rail services have been disrupted between Papakura and Pukekohe stations with buses replacing trains.

Trains resumed running at 10.13am after clearance was given for the main track.