Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland councillor is urging police to issue trespass orders to anti-mandate protesters causing road blocks at the Domain today and to "shut it down now".

All road access through the Auckland Domain in Grafton is blocked while a small group of protesters remain camped behind the wintergardens.

It's bound to cause headaches for Auckland City Hospital staff and visitors, and visitors to the museum are affected.

​Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley told the Herald she wants to see police "come in, in force" by the end of today because the group is breaching council bylaws.

"It's just going to keep growing and growing so why wouldn't you deal with it straight away?

"I don't understand what is taking so long, but I do know it's not from the council side.

"We are not Wellington, so don't deal with this in the Wellington way."

Police said they are working with Auckland Council to "resolve the situation safely" but they are not aware of any issues being reported.

Mayor Phil Goff said this morning he absolutely opposed their sense of "entitlement" and the council has trespass orders at the ready if police wish to use them.

Police can be seen patrolling the Park Rd entrance, near Auckland Hospital.

Police stand outside the Park Rd entrance to Auckland Domain, near Auckland City Hospital. Photo / Michael Craig

A witness said each entrance to the Domain is blocked by security or construction workers and the park is unusually quiet this morning.

People are still using it to exercise, but no cars are allowed in. The protest site appears calm, the witness said.

Auckland District Health Board (DHB) has warned its staff and visitors of the road closure.

Due to the protest in Auckland Domain, Domain Road remains closed. This means vehicles will not be allowed through the Domain and will be unable to park in Auckland Domain. We'll keep you updated as we hear more. — Te Toka Tumai | Auckland DHB (@Akld_DHB) February 27, 2022

Bartley said many visitors park at Auckland Domain because they cannot afford hospital parking costs.

"I don't know whether people down at the Domain considered that they are blocking access [to the hospital].

"I don't know if this is part of their plan to cause disruption but it's really not fair to everyone else who is trying to stay calm and help their families get through Covid."

Thousands marched across the city's Harbour Bridge on Saturday, in a protest organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, forcing lanes to be closed to traffic.

A group then set up camp on a knoll behind the Domain Wintergardens and despite reportedly telling police they would be gone by Saturday evening, they remain for a third day.

"I don't think anybody wants to put up with this any longer....this is the last thing people need," said Bartley.

"Shut it down now, that's what I reckon."

All vehicle entrances to Auckland Domain are blocked. Photo / Michael Craig

Visitors to the Auckland War Memorial Museum have to access the museum and underground car park via Titoki St, a spokesperson told the Herald.

Mayor Phil Goff told RNZ he had spoken to police commissioner Andrew Coster and had indicated that the council had trespass orders ready to go as soon as police were ready to enforce these orders and remove people.

"Nobody is above the law and nobody is entitled to believe they can break the law and there are no consequences and that's what we are seeing at the moment and I think that has got to stop."

He said the protesters are not entitled to camp on the domain or disrupt the rights of others.

Anti-mandate protesters remain at Auckland Domain for a third day, causing the park to be closed to traffic. Photo / Michael Craig

"What I absolutely oppose is the sense of entitlement and self-given right to disrupt the lives of others to make their point. We've seen that at Parliament and we don't want to see it in Auckland."

A police spokesperson said they will continue to monitor the "small gathering of protesters".

"Police are supporting the Auckland Council and we are working closely with them in order to resolve the situation safely.

"Police have a duty to ensure public safety, while recognising the lawful right to protest.

"At this stage, police are not aware of any issues being reported in relation to this gathering."