Auckland primary school furious after property destroyed for the fourth time in a year

Titirangi Primary School suffered extensive property damage after four offenders ransacked the school on Saturday night.

An Auckland primary school has been targeted by vandals for the fourth time in 12 months, and are now worried about their children feeling safe.

Titirangi Primary Board of Trustees member Karla Brennan said this is the fourth time in the last year that the school has been targeted, and judging from their CCTV footage, it is repeat offenders.

Brennan said the four offenders entered the school at about 10.45pm on Saturday.

“They ripped off and destroyed fences and walls and smashed stuff,” Brennan said.

“The enviro club had planted all sorts of yummy veggies and all that kind of really good stuff, those were all ripped out. Planters that we just replaced were smashed downstairs,” Brennan continued.

“They have gone down to the pool area, jumped the fences, pulled rubbish bins into the pool as well as empty bags of soil and smashed glass at the bottom of the pool which is not exactly healthy for any children, as you can imagine now.”

She said this was especially sad for the swim team, which includes her daughter, as they were due to start training for their interschool competition in a few weeks.

“How can you do that to your own community, especially the little kids?” Brennan asked.

The school community rallied around on Sunday to help clean up before the children arrived back on Monday, so the kids wouldn’t have to see their hard work destroyed in front of them.

“School is where kids feel safe and they, you know, are able to be themselves and have a fantastic learning environment,” Brennan said, worried the children wouldn’t feel safe when returning to see their space ransacked.

She also worries about the cost of the clean-up because “money doesn’t grow on trees”.

Brennan hopes the offenders “get the help they need” and hopes they stop taking out their “troubles” on their small school and its 475 students.