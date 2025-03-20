Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland police seek Head Hunters associate for retail theft spree

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Direct flights connecting New Zealand to India could be in place as early as 2028 and a fresh search for Malaysian Airlines MH370 wreckage has been approved. Video / NZ Herald
  • Auckland police are seeking information on Storm Bryce Hughes, a 49-year-old Head Hunters associate.
  • Hughes is wanted for aggravated robbery and is suspected of targeting central Auckland retailers.
  • Police urge the public to report sightings but advise against confronting Hughes directly.

Auckland police have made an appeal for information about a wanted Head Hunters associate – and warned retailers about offences they believe he is committing.

Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, Auckland Central Area Commander, said they were trying to locate Storm Bryce Hughes.

He said the 49-year-old was an associate of the Head Hunters gang.

Police believed he was “committing a spree of offending at central Auckland retailers”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tetzlaff said Hughes was still active around the city.

“We believe he is continuing to commit offending at retail stores to the tune of thousands of dollars,” Tetzlaff said.

Storm Bryce Hughes has numerous warrants for his arrest. The 49-year-old HeadHunters associate is wanted for aggravated robbery and other dishonesty offending. Photo / New Zealand Police
Storm Bryce Hughes has numerous warrants for his arrest. The 49-year-old HeadHunters associate is wanted for aggravated robbery and other dishonesty offending. Photo / New Zealand Police

“It’s important that we locate Hughes to prevent further offending taking place.

“We are asking retailers and security staff, especially around the city and Newmarket, to be aware of Hughes.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Storm Bryce Hughes also has numerous warrants for his arrest.

The 49-year-old Head Hunters associate is wanted for aggravated robbery and other dishonesty offending.

Tetzlaff said police wanted the public and retailers around Auckland’s CBD and Newmarket to be aware of his alleged activities.

But anyone who sees Hughes should contact police straight away.

“We do not advise anyone to take matters into their own hands but instead contact police and let us take care of it,” Tetzlaff said.

Hughes has links to the West Auckland area.

Tetzlaff said in recent theft reports, Hughes has been wearing glasses and occasionally a baseball cap.

He may be carrying a backpack or reusable bag to help facilitate his offending.

Hughes is described as being of medium build and is about 1.71m tall.

If you have information, please contact 105 using the reference number 250306/7255. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand