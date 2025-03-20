Tetzlaff said Hughes was still active around the city.

“We believe he is continuing to commit offending at retail stores to the tune of thousands of dollars,” Tetzlaff said.

Storm Bryce Hughes has numerous warrants for his arrest. The 49-year-old HeadHunters associate is wanted for aggravated robbery and other dishonesty offending. Photo / New Zealand Police

“It’s important that we locate Hughes to prevent further offending taking place.

“We are asking retailers and security staff, especially around the city and Newmarket, to be aware of Hughes.”

Storm Bryce Hughes also has numerous warrants for his arrest.

The 49-year-old Head Hunters associate is wanted for aggravated robbery and other dishonesty offending.

Tetzlaff said police wanted the public and retailers around Auckland’s CBD and Newmarket to be aware of his alleged activities.

But anyone who sees Hughes should contact police straight away.

“We do not advise anyone to take matters into their own hands but instead contact police and let us take care of it,” Tetzlaff said.

Hughes has links to the West Auckland area.

Tetzlaff said in recent theft reports, Hughes has been wearing glasses and occasionally a baseball cap.

He may be carrying a backpack or reusable bag to help facilitate his offending.

Hughes is described as being of medium build and is about 1.71m tall.

If you have information, please contact 105 using the reference number 250306/7255. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.