Police have made an arrest after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in the Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe in March.

Tāmaki Makaurau serious crash unit officer in charge Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh said at the time of the crash, the driver of the vehicle involved left the area after the crash.

“Sadly, 14-year-old male pedestrian Kaea Conan Matua, from Papatoetoe, died at the scene,” McIntosh said.

“After making enquiries following the March 8 crash, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested.”

“The woman was charged this morning with excess breath alcohol, failing to stop, and driving in a dangerous manner,” he said.

“She is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday, May 2.”

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault said Matua was a “lovely kid.”

“The teachers that taught him were heartbroken. They said he was absolutely lovely to have in class,” he said.

“He worked really hard for everybody, wanted to do the right thing, and was a guy trying to get on.”

Couillault said Matua was a musically gifted student, who had recently won a Tironui Music Trust scholarship.

“His music tutor was sobbing when the news got to him.”