The Serious Crash Unit investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Great South Rd where a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the road. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A pedestrian killed after being struck in a hit-and-run in Papatoetoe on Friday night was a 14-year-old boy.

The boy was a Year 10 student at Papatoetoe High School, the principal confirmed.

Principal Vaughan Couillault said the student was walking with a schoolmate on a crossing on Great South Rd when he was hit at around 9.30pm.

“He and his buddies were enjoying an evening together. They were using the crossing, which is what we tell our kids to do.

“It was a traffic light crossing, it’s not known if they pressed the button, but they were physically on the crossing when he was struck.”

Couillault said he was “led to believe” that the motorist who hit the boy may have been speeding and under the influence of alcohol.

“It certainly looks like there was an innocent pedestrian who was interrupted by a driver that was not obeying a number of laws.”

Police said on Saturday that the driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Their car was found soon after but the driver was still being sought.

Police, fire, and St John rushed to the scene after a pedestrian was struck while crossing Great South Rd on Friday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The crash took place between Allenby Rd and Birdwood Ave, and Great South Rd was closed on Friday night while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

Couillault said the boy’s friend witnessed the crash and was assisting police with their investigation. There were also other witnesses on the street at the time.

The boy’s death had a profound impact on the school and local community, he said.

“It’s just darkness and despair. There is a lot of sadness - teachers, family, his besties.

“We are going to have to work hard to support those that need it.”

The school had this morning divided students up into groups, depending on how well they knew the student, for meetings with counsellors today.

The Ministry of Education has offered its support to the school.



