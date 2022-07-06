The scene at St Vincent Ave in Remuera. Photo / Darren Masters

Police are responding to an emergency incident in the Auckland suburb of Remuera, with a section of footpath cordoned off to the public.

Emergency services are currently in St Vincent Ave, where large tarpaulins earlier concealed a scene outside a property.

A section of footpath, which firefighters had shielded from public view using the tarpaulins, was now under a taped cordon, with police officers remaining at the scene.

A red Suzuki Swift car, which had been shielded from view by a tarpaulin, has been towed away from the scene.

A section of footpath on St Vincent Ave, Remuera is cordoned off by police tape. Photo / Darren Masters

Condensation could be seen on the vehicle's inner windows.

A resident told the Herald he had seen the vehicle parked there for weeks.

There were also piles of leaves built up around the tyres, suggesting it hadn't moved for some time.

Firefighter use a tarpaulin to conceal an incident outside a St Vincent Ave property this morning. Photo / Darren Masters

The resident said police arrived some time after 7.30am today.

The police cordon blocking the footpath was removed about 10.15am.

The red Suzuki Swift has been towed from the scene. Photo / Michael Craig

A police spokesperson said at this stage there were no updates available on the incident.