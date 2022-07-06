Police are responding to an emergency incident in the Auckland suburb of Remuera, with a section of footpath cordoned off to the public.
Emergency services are currently in St Vincent Ave, where large tarpaulins earlier concealed a scene outside a property.
A section of footpath, which firefighters had shielded from public view using the tarpaulins, was now under a taped cordon, with police officers remaining at the scene.
A red Suzuki Swift car, which had been shielded from view by a tarpaulin, has been towed away from the scene.
Condensation could be seen on the vehicle's inner windows.
A resident told the Herald he had seen the vehicle parked there for weeks.
There were also piles of leaves built up around the tyres, suggesting it hadn't moved for some time.
The resident said police arrived some time after 7.30am today.
The police cordon blocking the footpath was removed about 10.15am.
A police spokesperson said at this stage there were no updates available on the incident.