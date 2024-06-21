Ayom Wek, 31, has a number of warrants to arrest for what police call significant fraud matters involving innocent members of the public. Photo / NZ Police

Police are looking for a man linked to nearly $2 million worth of alleged money laundering and are urging the public to be wary.

Ayom Wek, 31, has a number of warrants to arrest him in relation to what police have described as “significant fraud matters” involving innocent members of the public.

The Auckland City Financial Crime Unit is searching for him, as a result. Police said the total amount of offending to date is up to $1.8m.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, of Auckland City Police CIB, said officers investigating a term deposit scam have identified Wek as part of their inquiries.

Ayom Wek is thought to be based in the Auckland central area. Photo / NZ Police

“At this stage, we have received five reports relating to this man, each with hundreds of thousands of dollars behind them.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries, we are now seeking his whereabouts in regards to these significant reports of fraud and warrants to arrest have been granted.”

Police said they did not believe Wek was still actively committing laundering offences.

However, they are calling on the public to be wary, Bolton said.

“We continue to urge anyone seeking financial advice or those looking to invest in a term deposit to proceed with caution.”

Wek is thought to be based in the Auckland central area and is believed to still be in the country.

A border alert is in place in case he attempts to leave New Zealand.

Can you help? Anyone with information that may help authorities with their investigation is asked to contact police on 105