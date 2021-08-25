Auckland police find missing teen with learning disabilities, public thanked

A missing teen has been found after police appealed to the public for sightings.

Police have found a teenager with Asperger's syndrome and learning difficulties who went missing from her South Auckland home yesterday, and they credit tips from the public for helping them do so.

The 18-year-old had last been seen by her family at 6pm on Wednesday.

Police issued an appeal to the public for sightings at about 11am today, saying they had concerns for her welfare.

They reported about two and a half hours later that she had been found safe and well in Pukekohe.

"Police would like to thank those people who contacted us with information to help find her," authorities said in a statement.