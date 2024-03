A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a car on Great South Rd in Auckland's south. Photo /Hayden Woodward

The incident happened on Great South Road in Papatoetoe in the city’s south shortly after 10 pm on Friday night.

Police, St John and fire and emergency teams were all at the scene as officers launched a serious crash investigation.

Officers closed Great South Rd, between Birdwood and Allenby Rds, as they established a cordon around the site.