Lincoln University fell from the 400-500 band to 501-600, while AUT, Waikato and Victoria (401-500), and Massey and Canterbury (501-600) universities remained in their current bands.

Times Higher Education (THE), one of several major companies that rank universities around the world, uses 18 indicators to measure areas like teaching, research and student-to-staff ratios.

As one of 30 countries to get a top-200 position among 115 nations and 2092 universities, New Zealand had performed well “on the surface”, the company’s chief global affairs officer Phil Batty said.

“However, its top university has now slipped out of the top 150 and the country’s second-highest university is in its lowest position ever.”

The company noted New Zealand’s recent drop in international student numbers along with a financial squeeze that’s led to the loss of hundreds of academic and staff jobs.

Batty said the Government’s independent reviews of the country’s science and university sectors – both yet to be released – would be “critical” for the long-term sector’s health and global competitiveness.

A University of Otago - Ōtākou Whākaihu Waka spokesperson said “While we are disappointed to see a drop in our ranking this year, we are proud to remain the second-ranked university in New Zealand. It is worth noting that none of the eight universities in the country improved in this latest assessment, indicating a broader trend affecting the New Zealand university sector.

“New Zealand universities have faced several challenges during this period, including an extended period dating back to 2017 when core and contestable research funding has not increased and, in fact, has declined in real terms; [and] student-related funding increases below inflation over the same period,” the spokesperson said.

In a statement, the University of Auckland pointed out there had been an increase in the number of universities being ranked, from 1907 to 2092, meaning its relative position has improved given the growth in the number of universities evaluated.

“Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, now sits in the top 7.3% of universities in the world, up slightly from being in the top 7.9% in 2024″ it said.

Universities New Zealand chief executive Chris Whelan added: “What these latest rankings highlight is that there’s more we can be doing to keep up with our international counterparts.”

Results were little better across the Tasman, with Australia’s top five universities all falling in the rankings.

THE’s top five ranked universities for 2025 were, in order, Oxford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard, Princeton and Cambridge.

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change tonatural hazards and new technology.

