Student visa applications are coming in higher numbers than before Covid-19 but processing delays mean some Waikato students are having to defer their studies to July while others “may opt to go elsewhere”.

International student visa applications have increased by about 20 per cent in the peak application period, according to Immigration New Zealand data.

Between October 1 and March 8, Immigration NZ received over 31,800 applications for an international student visa.

Of those received, nearly 20,800 have been approved, about 2200 have been declined.

But Immigration NZ visa director Celia Coombes said 8800 of these were still being processed as of March 11, affecting about 100 students planning to study at Waikato University.

“Unfortunately, there are likely to be some applications in the system that are not processed in time for the student to commence their study as originally planned,” Coombes said.

She said Immigration NZ has seen higher volumes of applications compared to pre-Covid-19.

“We no longer process student visa applications offshore with the closure of our offshore offices. Because of this, our current peak [application period] has seen an increase of approximately 20 per cent based on the peak period for 2022/2023.”

Coombes said from July Immigration NZ advised students to apply four months ahead of travel if possible and allow a minimum of eight weeks for processing.

“Large volumes of applications have been submitted in December, January and February.”

According to Coombes the average processing time for international student visas as of March 11 was 27 weekdays.

“Applications from applicants offshore are currently taking 29 days on average, while applications from applicants onshore are taking 23 days on average.”

The Pā at Waikato University.

The news comes after Aviation New Zealand criticised the country’s long visa-processing times for putting the flight training industry in jeopardy.

And last week, the New Zealand Herald revealed a sudden drop in overseas students travelling to New Zealand caused the tuition fees collected by the 20 Auckland state high schools with the most international enrolments to decline by two-thirds, from $52.9 million to $17.9 million between 2019 and 2022.

A University of Waikato spokesperson said the university had about 100 international students who were due to commence their studies on campus at the start of the current trimester but were waiting for their visa, as of March 12.

“These students have the option to defer their studies to B Trimester and join the University in July, or commence online in the meantime if their course allows,” the spokesperson told the Waikato Herald.

“Some students may also opt to go elsewhere.”

The spokesperson said despite “recent challenges leading to delays in processing visa applications” the university was working hard to speed up the process, working directly with students.

“The University has allowed students to arrive up to two weeks past the official start of term and can utilise online material to ensure they are not disadvantaged.

“Some students have deferred their studies to the July intake, while others are commencing their coursework online. There have been no changes to the academic calendar.”

The spokesperson said that to continue to be attractive to overseas markets, expediting the visa process remained “a top priority”.

“Fast and easy visa processing is key in the decision-making process for prospective students.”

Wintec international director Girish Nair said there have been some delays in visa processing.

“Wintec, through Te Pūkenga, has been working with Immigration NZ and we have had positive discussions regarding these issues,” Nair said.

“In the meantime, Wintec is working with students and offering some flexibility in their arrival dates.

“Wintec has a good reputation and a strong brand presence in many of our international markets and we are pleased to see significant growth in our international enrolments this year.”

More than 760 have still not gotten an answer to their visa application after two years. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand International Student Association president Sean Teow said delayed visa processing times have been a “major caveat” of the experience of international students.

“It is the crucial deciding factor for some students, creating lots of uncertainty on whether they’re actually going to make it to university in the first place,” Teow told the Waikato Herald.

Teow said students, who are advised not to come into the country until receiving their official visas, felt “lots of anxiety”.

“Students in general have to expend considerable energy and finance preparing for a decision that will influence their next life chapter,” Teow said.

“From booking flights to organising accommodation to being properly inducted into their environment. It all depends on when the visa has been approved and received.”

Teow said the anxiety also stemmed from the fact that classes could start before students received their visas.

“This causes them to think about whether they should defer to the next semester or show up late,” Teow said.

“It is the same with international students who are currently in the country and have submitted their visa renewal forms but have been waiting for over a month to hear back.

“Some institutions might not allow students to attend if the student has not submitted a new visa to them.”

New Zealand International Student Association president Sean Teow. Photo / Supplied

Teow said overall the issue affected individuals but spoke of “the current state of the system”.

“Visa processing is a complex issue, understandably so, but it should not come at the cost of a student’s wellbeing and their decision to embark on their academic journeys here in New Zealand.”

As international student numbers continued to increase, Teow said, New Zealand “needs to focus on strengthening its capacity” to process visa applications.

“The students are back but the question is will New Zealand be able to accommodate them?”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

