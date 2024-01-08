Flight training was worth $200m before Covid.

Aviation New Zealand has slammed Immigration New Zealand’s “longer than any other country” visa processing times for putting the country’s flight training industry in jeopardy.

Chief executive Simon Wallace said significant delays in visa processing - up to 30 days and in some cases 60 working days or more - were driving students to Australia and other countries.

Fewer than 100 international students came to New Zealand last year compared with 600 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aviation New Zealand, the peak body for the commercial aviation sector, has taken this matter up with INZ and written to the new Minister of Immigration and Education Erica Stanford seeking urgent action.

INZ has been approached for comment.

Simon Wallace, CEO of Aviation NZ. Photo / George Novak

“Australia can process visas in a much faster timeframe, sometimes in three working days with the same timeframe applying for visiting parents,” Wallace said.

“Our timeframes are simply not competitive.”

Taking Vietnam for example, he said just two students arrived here last year and a group of New Zealand flight training schools that visited Vietnam in November was told New Zealand’s visa process takes longer than any other country.

“It’s jeopardising our industry. Fewer than 100 students came from all countries in the whole of last year compared to more than 600 in 2020 before Covid,” Wallace said.

This is on top of other barriers including that the INZ website wasn’t multi-lingual or user-friendly, which made it confusing for prospective non-English speaking international students.

“We know this interaction is putting students off coming here - they are not even applying,” Wallace said.

“Australian applications are accepted in Vietnamese, making the process much easier.”

Aviation NZ estimates the flight training market was worth at least $200 million before the pandemic, with each student generating further economic activity of nearly $500,000 if their families and friends visit.

“Our flight training schools did it tough through Covid, with some having to close completely,” Wallace said.

“But as we emerge from the pandemic, the ‘open for business sign’ is in jeopardy simply because our immigration system can’t respond quickly enough.

“We have more flight schools on the brink of closure.”

He said the issue needed addressing quickly and one major international trainer had left New Zealand in 2021 to set up other international operations.

Wallace said poor access to work rights is also putting international students off New Zealand.

“They come here to get their Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) licence, but to get work rights they must enrol in a degree or diploma level NZQA approved qualification which goes beyond what they need,” he said.

“Yet students get work rights as the norm in Australia and other competitor countries, allowing them to get part-time work and improve their English, which is valuable.

“When we look at global demand for trained pilots and the very good training reputation our country has, it would be such a shame for this high-value sector of our international student market to disappear,” Wallace added.

“What’s most galling about all of this is that New Zealand is so highly regarded, especially in Asia and the Middle East, because of the training provided by our flight schools. The calibre of the cadets produced is nothing less than outstanding. But the slow and cumbersome nature of our visa system is letting us down.”

National had promised to revive international education by fast-tracking visa processing for international students who pay additional fees.

It said also during last year’s election campaign that the hours international students can work would be increased from 20 to 24.