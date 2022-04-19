A crash blocked the left northbound lane just adjacent to the Tristram Ave on-ramp on the Northern Motorway. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash blocked the left northbound lane just adjacent to the Tristram Ave on-ramp on the Northern Motorway. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Motorists have been warned of delays on Auckland's Northern Motorway near Wairau Valley and on Upper Harbour Highway following crashes on the two routes.

Waka Kotahi said the left northbound lane near Tristam Ave on the Northern Motorway had been blocked by the collision and motorists should be prepared for delays.

The transport agency posted about the crash on Twitter around 6.20pm and asked motorists to take care when passing the scene.

Meanwhile, westbound lanes of Upper Harbour Highway/State Highway 18 are also blocked following a multi-vehicle crash.