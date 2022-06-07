Police have confirmed the death of a 77-year-old woman in her Onehunga home is now being treated as a homicide.
Maria Brown, 77, was found at her home on Sunday at 10am.
Police were called to her Moana Ave home after she was discovered by a family member.
"After the post mortem examination, Police can now confirm the death is being treated as a homicide investigation," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said today.
"A police presence remains at the address however we would like to reassure the community this is believed to be an isolated incident and we are following good lines of inquiry."
Police had initially said Brown was aged 65, but today corrected this to 77.
Police had said Brown's relative had gone to the address after being unable to reach her by phone.
Her death was initially described as "unexplained", but neighbours said they have been told by police that she may have been killed.
Brown lived in the Kāinga Ora-owned property in Moana Ave where a tent from the specialist search group has been put up.
An empty house next to the state house where she died was also cordoned off behind police tape on Monday.