- Police are criticising a young driver for posting videos of himself speeding at more than 200km/h on Auckland motorways.
- Inspector Juliet Burgess called the driving ‘appalling’ and said high speeds posed a danger to himself and other motorists.
- Police are urging the public to report such driving and are asking the public for information about the driver involved.
Police have slammed a young man’s “appalling driving” after he posted videos online of himself going more than 230km/h, weaving through traffic on Auckland’s motorways.
The first video, on the Northwestern Motorway between the Great North Rd and Rosebank Rd ramps, shows the driver hurtling down the right lane, undertaking a car, squeezing metres past a truck, weaving into gaps.
The video was filmed from over his shoulder, showing the road out the windscreen, the dashboard and his Volkswagen’s steering wheel. He was not seen indicating once.