There was a four-vehicle crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning. Photo / Supplied

Auckland's Southern Motorway has been reduced to one lane following a four-vehicle crash this morning.

One person is being treated for moderate injuries from the accident which occurred around 6am, said police.

UPDATE 6.30AM

Only one lane south remains open past this crash scene, with clean-up expected to take some time. Delay your journey or consider an alternative route if possible. ^TP https://t.co/2CEsZIliVW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 25, 2022

The crash is blocking two southbound lanes just after the Greenlane off-ramp.

Motorists are asked to delay their journey or to expect delays and pass with care as the scene is cleared which is expected to take sometime.