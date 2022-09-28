SH18 is closed to westbound traffic. Photo / NZTA

All lanes on Auckland's State Highway 18 have reopened following a crash which left one person in a critical condition.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said all the westbound lanes are open again, however the Trig Rd off ramp remains closed while the serious crash unit investigates.

"Allow extra time as long delays in the area ease."

A police spokeswoman said police responded to the single vehicle crash around 6.48am.

"One person is being transported to hospital with critical injuries," they said.

St John said the person was taken through to North Shore Hospital.

It appears the vehicle has crashed into the centre barrier.

Earlier NZTA Waka Kotahi said the westbound lanes of the Upper Harbour Motorway were closed between Brigham Creek Rd and Hobsonville Rd.

UPDATE 7:10AM

"Delay your journey or follow detour via Hobsonville Rd to Westgate area to travel west or south. Expect delays."

Eastbound lanes remained open.