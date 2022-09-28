SH18 is closed to westbound traffic. Photo / NZTA

Auckland's State Highway 18 has closed this morning following a crash leaving one person in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to the single vehicle crash around 6.48am.

"One person is being transported to hospital with critical injuries," they said.

It appears the vehicle has crashed into the centre barrier.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the westbound lanes of the Upper Harbour Motorway are now closed between Brigham Creek Rd and Hobsonville Rd.

UPDATE 7:10AM

Due to a serious crash #SH18 is NOW CLOSED Westbound between Brigham Creek Rd and Hobsonville Rd. Delay your journey or follow detour via Hobsonville Rd to Westgate area to travel west or south. Expect delays. Eastbound lanes remain open. ^TP https://t.co/0CoVU2qrB2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 28, 2022

"Delay your journey or follow detour via Hobsonville Rd to Westgate area to travel west or south. Expect delays."

Eastbound lanes remain open.

The police serious crash unit has been advised, a police spokeswoman said.