Motorists are being told to expect delays. Photo / File

31 May, 2022 02:40 AM Quick Read

Motorists are being told to expect delays. Photo / File

Auckland motorists are being told to expect delays after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 Southern Motorway.

The left lane is now blocked before the State Highway 20 link and traffic is slow in the area.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash occurred near the State Highway 1 northbound link to State Highway 20.

Drivers are being told to pass with care.