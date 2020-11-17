Auckland motorcyclist left battered after horror crash

Martin Ngatai is recovering in Middlemore Hospital, after a car accident in Wiri last week. Photo / Supplied

It is every family's worst nightmare; police knocking on the front door on a rainy evening, at the same time a loved one is due home.

Brianne McCutchan fell to her knees and cried when she was told her husband had been in a serious motorcycle accident.

"I was shaking, I was kneeling on the floor. My legs gave way."

Her partner Martin Ngatai was hit from behind by a car, as he was rolling up to a red light at the Roscommon and Browns Road intersection in Wiri.

"Martin remembers looking into his rear view mirror and thinking the car is not going to stop. He remembers the back of the head hitting the bonnet.

"The [driver] stopped when [Martin] was between the two rear wheels of the car."

Another driver used a jack to lift the vehicle off Ngatai.

McCutchan's father drove her to Middlemore Hospital.

They had to drive past the crash scene to get there.

"I saw flashing lights. I was trying to look at the scene. I said, 'Daddy that's his motorbike, that's his motorbike.' It was still underneath the car."

"I kept saying, "I hope he flew off the motorbike and didn't go under."

Ngatai was taken to Middlemore Hospital with a fractured skull and concussion, a broken bone in his neck, and 10 broken ribs.

Both lungs collapsed and he has a laceration to his kidney.

He is lucky to be alive. It will take about two months for him to recover.

In the latest turn of events, doctors found today that he has a lung infection.

"I feel like every time he improves, something else goes downhill."

But the family is celebrating small steps: breathing, being able to sit up, and even stand and walk a few steps.

Ngatai spends most of the time asleep.

"He's been so amazing. He's surprised everyone with his recovery. His body is doing really well."

His survival stunned a first responder, McCutchan said.

"They don't know how he managed to get away with the injuries without long term effects. His brain got bashed around but there is no bleeding. In two months, his vision [should] come back."

It's a shock for the close-knit but resilient family of three.

Their young son is staying with family while McCutchan spends most of her time at the hospital.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help recoup costs to cover Martin's recovery.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a crash on Roscommon Rd, Wiri, about 5.40pm on Monday, November 9.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."